Nvidia has announced a major partnership with Bharat1 AI Research & Innovation City to establish a large-scale AI Superpark in Bengaluru, marking one of the most ambitious AI infrastructure initiatives in India to date. The project is designed to bring together approximately 25,000 researchers, engineers and innovators to build advanced artificial intelligence systems for global markets.

The initiative will begin with the launch of the B1 AI Superpark, a 500,000-square-foot campus in Bengaluru that is already constructed and operational. Nvidia says this facility will serve as the foundation for a much larger 70-acre AI innovation district. Over time, the district is expected to expand to nearly 4 million square feet of commercial research and development space.

The broader AI City is envisioned as a dynamic ecosystem, hosting startups, enterprise innovation teams, applied research labs and product companies under one umbrella. More than just office infrastructure, the Superpark aims to create an integrated AI development hub offering high-performance computing resources, access to global enterprise networks and long-term capital support.

Through this collaboration, Nvidia will provide its accelerated computing stack, AI software platforms and deep technical expertise to companies operating within the ecosystem. This will allow startups and research teams to train, test and deploy advanced AI models at scale, significantly reducing infrastructure barriers that often slow innovation.

Companies within the Superpark will also gain eligibility for the Nvidia Inception programme. The initiative supports early- and growth-stage startups by offering technical guidance, infrastructure benefits and business development opportunities. It also connects promising ventures with venture capital firms through the Inception VC Alliance and opens access to Nvidia’s broader developer and enterprise network.

The AI City is being described as a digital-physical innovation district, with projections suggesting it could generate nearly one exabyte of 4D data annually to power frontier AI research. The infrastructure has been designed specifically for high-density computing workloads, complex simulations and large-scale AI model training. In effect, the campus is positioned to function as a dedicated AI research and development zone rather than simply a technology office park.

Nvidia’s move comes amid a surge of AI investments by US technology giants in India. At the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, both Google and OpenAI outlined significant plans to strengthen AI and digital infrastructure in the country.

Google announced the “America–India Connect” initiative, a subsea cable network linking India directly with the United States, Singapore and Africa via a new international gateway in Visakhapatnam. The initiative forms part of Google’s broader $15 billion investment commitment aimed at enhancing digital and AI capabilities across the region.

Meanwhile, OpenAI revealed a collaboration with the Tata Group to establish what it describes as an “AI Factory” in India. The project will begin with 100MW of compute capacity through TCS’s HyperVault and is expected to scale up to 1GW. OpenAI also plans to introduce ChatGPT Enterprise to hundreds of thousands of Tata Group employees and expand its physical presence with new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Together, these developments underscore India’s rapidly growing importance in the global AI landscape, with Bengaluru emerging as a central hub for next-generation innovation.



