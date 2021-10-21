October 21 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 21, 2021. Let's begin...



Twitter Launches Live Cricket Scorecard

Twitter has launched a new feature in India, Live Cricket Scorecard, which will help cricket fans in the country to get a minute-by-minute count of a cricket match, including the T20 World Cup, with ease.

Android 12 is out; is your phone eligible? Check out

Google has officially unveiled Android 12 with only the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Previously, Android 12 was available to select developers and users for weeks at AOSP. However, now Android 12 has been officially implemented for those who have not tried it.

Apple May Release an upgraded 27-inch iMac in 2022 with a 120Hz display

Apple's new MacBook Pro marks the company's leap toward expanding its portfolio of custom silicon chips. The new M1 Pro and M1 Max are not only Apple's most powerful and fastest processors in a MacBook, but they also outshine Intel processors. Apple is expected to release an updated 27-inch iMac next year and it may have a 120Hz display.

FDA Approves VR Treatment for Lazy Eye in Children

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a virtual reality-based treatment for children with the visual disorder amblyopia or lazy eye, the company behind the therapy announced today. Patients view modified television shows or movies through a virtual reality headset to improve their vision. Children watch modified movies and TV shows

Donald Trump Announces New Social Media Platform 'TRUTH'

Former US President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, which he said he will "take on the big tech companies" like Twitter and Facebook that have banned him from their platforms.

Social media flooded with new names for Facebook

There are reports that Facebook plans to change its company name. Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk, World Changer. What will be the new name? Tech publication The Verge reported Tuesday that the California-based firm plans to change its corporate branding to reflect that, in addition to owning the social media platform that made it a global name, it now also includes other thriving companies such as Instagram. , WhatsApp. and Oculus.