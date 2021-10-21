Android 12 is out; is your phone eligible? Check out

Google has officially unveiled Android 12 with only the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Previously, Android 12 was available to select developers and users for weeks at AOSP. However, now Android 12 has been officially implemented for those who have not tried it. Although Google has released Android 12, it is not yet available to all Android users because only Pixel phones will receive the Android 12 update.



Here is the list of phones that will receive the Android 12 update

* Android 12 can be installed right now on Pixel 3 and later, including Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5A. * Android 12 will also launch on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google said in a statement that the new update will roll out on Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi devices later this year.

The Android Developers blog read, "Today we're pushing the source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the latest version of Android. Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with Pixel in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices later this year."

Android 12 comes with a completely new design called Material You. The new design will help users create beautiful and more personalized applications. The company said that Google has updated the app's widgets, which now makes them more useful, beautiful, and visible. Users will also see a completely new notification UI. Google says the design of notifications has been updated to make them more modern and useful. "Android 12 also decorates custom notifications with standard compliance to be consistent with all other notifications," says Google.

On the performance of the new Android update, Google has said that it has reduced the CPU time used by central system services by 22% and the use of large cores by 15%. The company has also improved application startup times and optimized I / O for faster application loading and for database queries. Google also said that users will now have even more control over their location data and can grant the app access to an approximate location even if it requests a precise location.