Apple May Release an upgraded 27-inch iMac in 2022 with a 120Hz display

Apple's new MacBook Pro marks the company's leap toward expanding its portfolio of custom silicon chips. The new M1 Pro and M1 Max are not only Apple's most powerful and fastest processors in a MacBook, but they also outshine Intel processors. Plus, there are other great improvements Apple's top-end MacBook Pro has received, including a 120Hz notched mini-LED display. Apple is now reportedly planning to bring the 120Hz display to its 27-inch iMac with next year's update.



According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will launch a new 27-inch iMac in the first quarter of 2022 and it will feature a 120Hz mini-LED display, much like the MacBook Pro. Young has a good track record when it comes to Apple-related leaks. He was the only person who suggested that the new MacBook Pro would feature a high 120Hz refresh rate on the screen before launch, and his prediction turned out to be true. That gives us reason to follow Young's words about the iMac.



In an earlier report, Bloomberg hinted that Apple was developing a new 27-inch iMac, but delayed its launch to prioritize the 24-inch iMac earlier this year. The 27-inch iMac was expected to come out sometime in 2022, but we don't know much about this high-end workstation from Apple. Since Apple is gradually shifting its entire Mac lineup from Intel processors to its custom Apple Silicon chips, the next 27-inch iMac will feature an M1 variant next year.



Bloomberg recently reported that Apple is now developing an updated M1 Max processor that has a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU. That incredible level of performance may be reserved for the next Mac Pro, but who knows if Apple brings this processor to the 27-inch iMac as well. Apple has set a two-year timeline to complete the transition, and the new MacBook Pro is one year old. That would mean the rest of the Mac devices are likely to get Apple Silicon before the end of 2022.



The speculated 27-inch iMac will fill the void left by the discontinuation of the iMac Pro, so Apple is betting on this iMac with all its sense. A 120Hz mini-LED display is an important part of that idea, but no one knows if there will be a notch or not. The displays on the iMac have thicker bezels all around than on the MacBook, so the notch is unlikely to make it to the iMac.