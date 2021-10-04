October 4 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on October 4, 2021. Let's begin...



Android 12 Released: Find List of Eligible Devices

Android 12 is here, and if you are wondering if your device will get the Android 12 update. We have compiled a list of all the smartphones that are confirmed to get the Android 12 update and those expected to receive the updates.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics and Amazon Devices

The festive season sale brings hundreds of deals on the best cell phones, laptops, tablets, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics. We've screened hundreds of tech deals and selected some of the best deals and deals available on the first day of the Grand Indian Festival Sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 - Best Deals on Mobile Phones

Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are offering deals and offers on smartphones across all price ranges. If you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone, these online festive season sales, Flipkart is a perfect opportunity to strike a great deal. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale will end on October 10.

Android 12 Stable Release Today? Expected Features with Android Latest Version

Just as Apple brought the App Tracking Transparency feature to iPhone users earlier this year, Google's Android 12 will also offer a similar feature to Android 12 users. The stable version of Android 12 is said to be released today for Google Pixel users.

Now Amazon Prime Members Can Send Gifts with Phone Number or Email ID

Amazon is launching today a new gifting feature that will allow subscribers to its Prime service to send gifts to others using just an email address or phone number, without the need for an address. At present, the program is limited to the continental US and can only be used on mobile devices.

PlayStation 5 Restock Today in India - How To Pre-Order Sony's Latest Console

This is the eighth restock of the PlayStation 5 in India and the fifth restock of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in the country. The PlayStation 5 will be available in pre-order at various retailers today, including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales.

Apple iPhone 14 line-up to offer 2 TB storage

Apple recently launched iPhone 13 Pro models with storage options of up to a whopping 1 TB and now a new report has claimed that the next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.