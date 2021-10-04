PlayStation 5 Restock Today in India - How To Pre-Order Sony's Latest Console

The PlayStation 5 October Restock is today. The PlayStation 5 will be available for pre-order at 12 p.m. Today noon and both variants of the latest PlayStation, standard and digital, will be on sale. The PlayStation 5 will be available in pre-order at various retailers today, including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. This will be the eighth time the PlayStation 5 has been restocked in India and this is the fifth restock of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.



There have been problems with restocks of the PlayStation 5 in India. Online retailers haven't been able to handle the load before, and many people's orders were cancelled after being confirmed. Even e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart haven't been able to shoulder the load in previous instances. Now, it is not known how soon buyers can expect to get their hands on their new PlayStation 5. However, the Sony Center website says that the console will be delivered to buyers on October 12. Other retailers are also expected to ship the PlayStation 5 around the same time as Sony Center.

It is not known if Amazon and Flipkart buyers will be able to take advantage of discounts on PlayStation 5 during Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival. The standard edition of PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the digital edition is priced at Rs 39,990 in the country.



