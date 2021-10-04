Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 - Best Deals on Mobile Phones

Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are offering deals and offers on smartphones across all price ranges. If you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone, these online festive season sales, Flipkart is a perfect opportunity to strike a great deal. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale will end on October 10. Flipkart is also offering bundled exchange and payment offers that can further reduce these discounted prices.



Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 38,999)and iPhone 12 at Rs. 49,999 The iPhone 12 (64GB) is down to Rs. 49,999 while the iPhone 12 mini (64GB) can be yours for as little as Rs. 38,999. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 also includes bundled exchange offers worth up to Rs. 15,800 on both the iPhone 12 models.

Apple iPhone SE (Rs. 26,999)

If you're looking for an affordable iPhone model with a smaller display, the iPhone SE might be just right for you. Flipkart's deal on the iPhone SE offers a discounted price of Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 4a A Big Billion Days sale is incomplete without an offer on a Pixel smartphone. This year, Flipkart's big festive season sale is offering the Google Pixel 4a at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999). Pay with an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank credit or debit card for a 10 percent instant discount. The bundled exchange offer can also knock off another Rs. 15,800 (maximum) from the listed value.

Poco X3 Pro (Rs. 16,999) Poco X3 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale. The Android-based smartphone is also eligible for an exchange offer, fixed at Rs. 15,800.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Rs. 19,999) Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021. Get an additional 10 percent instant discount when you pay using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards.