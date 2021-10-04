Android 12 Released: Find List of Eligible Devices

Google is releasing the stable version of its latest generation of Android on Pixel devices starting today. Android 12 has brought new and better customization features, a new visual identity, and much more. The new redesigned material from Google will be rolled out to all devices running on Android 12. This will bring new design changes to Google Workspace applications, including Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.



Now if you are wondering if your device will get the Android 12 update. We have compiled a list of all the smartphones that will get the Android 12 update natively. This list features devices that are confirmed to get the update, as well as those that are expected to receive the updates.

List of Android 12 Eligible Devices:

Google Devices

You will get the Android 12 update on these existing Google Pixel devices — Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a.

Nokia Devices

The Nokia XR 20 is confirmed to get the Android 12 update while Nokia 1.3, 2.4, 3.4, 5.3, 5.4, 8.3 5G, Nokia CO1 Plus, Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, X20 and XR20 are likely to get the update.

OnePlus Devices

If you have the OnePlus 9, the 9 Pro or the Nord 2, you will receive the Android 12 update. The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord CE are also likely to get the update.

Samsung Devices

These Samsung devices are confirmed to get the latest Android 12 update. Samsung has the maximum number of devices getting the latest Android update.

Galaxy S series: For the Galaxy S21 series, the Android 12 beta update rolled out last month. These other S series devices will get the rollout soon: the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20 Ultra, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 5G, S20 and S10 5G, S10+, S10, S10e, S10 Lite.

Galaxy Note series: Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 5G, Note20, Note10+ 5G, Note10+, Note10 5G, Note10 and Note10 Lite.

Galaxy Foldable devices: Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Fold2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, Fold 5G and Fold.

Galaxy A series: Galaxy A71 5G, A71, A51 5G, A51 and A90 5G.

Galaxy Tab S series: Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7+, Tab S7 5G3, Tab S7, Tab S6 5G4, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite.

Xiaomi Devices

These Mi 11 series devices are confirmed to get the latest Android 12 update — Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11X Pro. Some of the other devices that are likely to get the update include — Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 10 Prime and Redmi K20 series.

Other Devices

If you have any of these devices, it is likely to the Android 12 update — Oppo Find X3 Pro, Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8i, Realme 8S 5G, Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V60 Pro, Vivo V50 series, Vivo V20, iQOO 7 Legend iQOO 7, iQoo Z3 series, Poco F3 GT, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G 5G, Moto Razr 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20, Motorola G60, Motorola G40 Fusion, Motorola G30, Asus Zenfone 8, Asus Zenfone Flip, ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 4, TCL 20 Pro, Aquos Sense 5G and Axon 30 Ultra 5G.

These are the devices that are likely to get the Android 12 update. Android devices launching post the complete roll-out of the Android 12, may also come with Android 12 out-of-the-box.