Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics and Amazon Devices

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is now available to everyone, around 24 hours after Prime members were able to access the sale from the start of Saturday, October 2. A day later, at midnight early Sunday, the sale opened to all users, with many of the same offers repeating in case good selections are missed on Saturday. The sale is now expected to continue through the month, with possibly some special events in between as well. We've listed some of the latest and greatest deals, but a word of caution: things are moving fast and products are selling out fast. Don't give up hope though, as new stocks are coming in too, so if you're in the market for a PlayStation 5 or a new iPhone, keep checking the page for new stocks.



The festive season sale brings hundreds of deals on the best cell phones, laptops, tablets, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics. We've screened hundreds of tech deals and selected some of the best deals and deals available on the first day of the Grand Indian Festival Sale. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant 10 percent discount to users of the bank's credit and debit cards. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will last for a full month, but you can expect the best deals and lowest prices to be available during the first few days of the sale only.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 38,999) Apple's iPhone 11 has been reduced to Rs. 38,999 during the 2021 Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 36,990) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has been dropped to its all-time lowest price of Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this week.

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 32,999) Apple's iPhone XR has been reduced to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Amazon during the 2021 Great Indian Festival sale this month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 44,990) Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 86,000) during the Great Indian Festival sale this month.

iQoo Z3 5G (Rs 17,990) The Z3 5G from the Vivo iQoo sub-brand is currently being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs. 16,499) The Redmi Note 10 Pro is now sold at a discounted price of Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Amazon during the 2021 Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Amazon Devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,199) The latest 3rd gen Fire TV Stick comes down to Rs. 2,199 while the 4K version can be yours for just Rs. 2,999 this month.

Kindle e-Readers (6,299 rupees) The new 10th generation Kindle Oasis model is also down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999).

Echo smart speakers Echo Show 5 (2021 model) retails for Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999) and the Echo Studio, which normally never gets a decent discount, now sells for a low price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999).

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Best Deals on Electronics

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (Rs. 1,14,999) The LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) is now down to Rs. 1,14,999 (MRP Rs. 2,09,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

AirPods Pro (Rs. 17,990) AirPods Pro is now selling at Rs. 17,990 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale.

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 23,900) Another great deal during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is the discount on the Apple Watch SE 40mm, currently selling at Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900).

iPad Air 2020 (Rs. 42,900) Apple's iPad Air 2020 model is currently down to Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900).

Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro (Rs. 9,990) Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro TWS earphones are available at an effective price of Rs. 9,490 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop (Rs. 56,990) Asus' TUG Gaming F15 laptop is down to Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 84,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021.

Jabra Elite 75t TWS earbuds(Rs. 7,999) Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 75t at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) during its Great Indian Festival sale



