October 5 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

WhatsApp to Introduce Global Voice Message Player; Making Disappearing Messages Smarter

A global voice message player will allow users to listen to voice messages even as they check other recent chats. WABetaInfo reports that a global voice message player will enable users to listen to voice messages even when they leave the chat.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specifications, Price and Availability in India

1. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. It has the largest screen and it is IP6X certified for water and dust resistance.

2. The Apple Watch Series 7 price in India has been set at Rs 41,900 and up and it will be done in pre-orders in India on October 8 from 1 PM IST.

Microsoft Releases Windows 11: All You Need to Know

Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 11 in India. The latest software is being made available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs, and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11. If your device is eligible and the upgrade is available, the option to download and install Windows 11 will visible to you.

Explained: The Reason Behind Facebook Outage

1. Chances are, a Facebook settings update went terribly wrong and its flaw spread across the internet. A now-deleted Reddit thread from a Facebook engineer described a BGP configuration bug long before it became widely known.

2. Services began to resume after Facebook reportedly sent a team to its Santa Clara data centre to "manually reset" the company's servers. Google to Give Free Stadia Hardware on a Stadia Game

Google offers another free Stadia Premiere Edition kit if you buy a regular Stadia game. Despite Google's difficulties with Stadia, the service has improved this year.

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram back after outage

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp started coming back online on Tuesday after an outage that lasted almost six hours. The services went down at about 16:00 GMT with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 22:00.

YouTube Studio allows creators to change currency

Google-owned video streaming giant YouTube has added the ability for creators to change the local currency options for 'YouTube Studio' on Android. YouTube Studio version 21.36.100 update has added options to handle channel earnings.