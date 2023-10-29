Ola electric scooter catches fire in Pune, company responds

New Delhi: Ola on Sunday responded to the electric scooter fire incident that took place in Pune, saying our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit which resulted in the incident.

The company also confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.

In addition, the company informed "the customer is safe and unharmed".

A user had shared the video of the incident on X, mentioning that the model of the scooter was Ola S1, which caught fire, and the incident happened near the parking lot of D.Y Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad.

"Shocking..... Ola S1 Get fired At Parking Near D Y Patil Institute Pimpri Pune," the user wrote.

The news was first reported by Pune Mirror.

The video shows heavy smoke coming out of a scooter while the fire brigade team uses a water hose to control it.

While there have been no casualties reported, the scooter was severely damaged.

This is the second such incident involving Ola's electric scooters in Pune. Another Ola S1 Pro scooter caught fire in the Dhanori area of Pune in March 2022.

In July this year, an Ola electric scooter worth Rs 149,000 reportedly caught fire at a residence in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

Meanwhile, a similar incident was reported by another X user on October 20, mentioning a fire incident with Ola S1 Pro.

"Hello Everyone, I am Abhijeeth Singh actually I am facing a lot of problems from Ola Electric. And the reason I am saying this is because, on August 24 my Ola S1 pro met with a Fire accident at midnight some 11:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. So after some effort, we managed to put off the fire," the user said.

He also shared a picture of the extensively damaged vehicle in his post.