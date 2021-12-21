OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Set in January 2022, Confirms Co-Founder Pete Lau

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch will be in January, co-founder and CEO Pete Lau confirmed Tuesday. The flagship phone is expected to be the company's successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro. It is also rumored to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is speculated that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come alongside the OnePlus 10. Both OnePlus 10 series phones would have slight differences to target a different range of customers, an approach similar to that of the latest OnePlus flagships.

Pete Lau took to Weibo to confirm the January launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, he did not share the exact date of launch.

OnePlus is said to be planning a physical launch event at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on January 5, where we could see the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. Both phones are expected to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm introduced earlier in the year this week.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro may hit markets worldwide, including India, in the first quarter of 2022, shortly after its initial launch in China.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Specifications

As some initial case renderings suggest, the OnePlus 10 Pro may have a large square-shaped rear camera module, and it may retain the OnePlus 9 Pro's zoom features. The smartphone also has a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications are rumored to include a 6.7-inch QHD + display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the smartphone may also have an IP68 certified construction for dust and water resistance. Also, we can expect the phone to have OnePlus' proprietary fast charging technology, an alert side on one of its sides, and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.