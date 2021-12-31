OnePlus 10 Pro Official Look Teaser Video Tips Release Date, Design

OnePlus 10 Pro has been spotted in an official-looking teaser video ahead of an official company announcement. The video shows the smartphone from different angles and seems to be in line with previous reports on the design of the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. The OnePlus 10 Pro may also flaunt a large camera module, which is also shown in the video alongside the Hasselblad brand. The next smartphone was also recently spotted on Geekbench, which sheds some light on the phone's specifications.



According to the teaser video shared on Twitter by insider Mayank Kumar, the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone features a large rear camera module with three camera sensors. The OnePlus 10 Pro is designed to launch with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. Gadgets 360 could not verify the source of the video shared on Twitter.

OnePlus 10 Pro Official Teaser Video. pic.twitter.com/pExux8WM3K — Mayank Kumar ❂ (@MayankkumarYT) December 30, 2021

The video shared by the insider shows the presence of the Hasselblad brand on the camera module just like its predecessor. The smartphone also has a "P2D 50T" sensor, which could offer additional camera functions. The front camera sensor is located in the upper left corner of the screen, and OnePlus is tilted to launch the smartphone with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



In particular, the video mentions a launch date of January 11 for the smartphone, which is a few days after the previously reported date of January 5. The OnePlus 10 Pro is designed to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, post-appearance. of the latest processor from the Motorola Edge X30 and Xiaomi 12 series.



OnePlus 10 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing indicates that the smartphone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone received a single-core score of 976 points and a multi-core score of 3,469 points. The listing also shows the OnePlus 10 Pro, with the model number NE2210, running on Android 12. Previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro could have a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 80W.

