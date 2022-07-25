OnePlus 10T 5G to ditch alert slider and Hasselblad cameras

OnePlus's upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T 5G, will lack the iconic 'alert slider' that allows users to manage audio mode with just a toggle. The company has revealed the reason behind getting rid of this change, which is also missing from the affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the semi-premium OnePlus 10R. The company shares the decision was made to "have enough internal space for other components needed for high-wattage charging, a large-capacity battery, and a better antenna signal." This would be the first OnePlus flagship phone to ditch the mute button.



In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus lead designer Hope Liu said the alert slider has a "relatively large impact" on the motherboard area of ​​the smartphone, even though it looks like a relatively small component. The slider apparently covers up to 30mm square. The report citing the company executive says, "To ensure the OnePlus 10T delivers in the areas we know our users value most... while retaining the alert slider, we would have had to stack the device's motherboard, which would have made the device thicker. Removing the slider was the compromise OnePlus decided to make".

OnePlus has also revealed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will not get the Hasselblad-branded cameras featured on the OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus 10 Pro powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Instead, it offers better colours, although the camera setting doesn't add much. There is a substantial difference. The exact reasons for ditching this camera feature remain unclear, but OnePlus said it "wanted to deliver a top-performing flagship smartphone at the device's chosen price point." This could mean that the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G will be relatively more affordable than the OnePlus 10 Pro, which costs Rs 66,999 in India.

Meanwhile, OnePlus also revealed that the OnePlus 10T will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will feature a 50-megapixel IMX766 sensor. In addition, the phone is rumoured to support 150W fast charging. The phone will also come with a 6.7-inch display. The publication also shared official renders where we can still see the rear cameras housed in a black square module. The phone will have at least two colour options: black and green. It will be released on August 3.