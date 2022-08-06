OnePlus 10T goes on sale today in India; Price, specifications and offers

The OnePlus 10T is set for its first sale in India today. The smartphone got launched globally on August 3. The flagship device boasts a stunning design and powerful interiors, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 150W SUPERVOOC technology, and a 50-megapixel camera setup. The OnePlus 10T competes with the iQOO 9Tw, which also launched with similar specs and an identical price tag.

The OnePlus 10T has been listed at Rs 49,999 on Amazon, but the price can be reduced by almost Rs 5000 if you have an ICICI bank and SBI card. This is because Amazon offers an instant bank discount of Rs 5000 on purchases through debit card, credit card and ICICI bank EMI transactions. In addition to ICICI bank cards, the offer is also valid for SBI cards. The company also offers Rs 5,000 worth of SBI Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions on the Amazon India website. Additionally, buyers can get a trade-in bonus worth Rs 3,000 on Android and iOS devices at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and Amazon.in.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen compatible with LTPO technology. In addition, the OnePlus 10T will use Corning Gorilla glass for protection. The screen comes with support for 120Hz and HDR10+ support as well. At the front, there's a hole-punch cutout to display the selfie camera. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset powers the OnePlus 10T. The device brings a 3D cooling system for better heat dissipation. Under the hood, the OnePlus 10T houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for a 160W fast charger in the retail box, which claimed to fill the phone's battery from zero to 100 per cent in 19 minutes. The device supports Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation.

The camera segment has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 sensor with OIS support. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.