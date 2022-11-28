OnePlus 11 to launch soon; specifications leaked online

The OnePlus 11 is coming soon. OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which got recently launched. Although the company has yet to confirm the OnePlus 11 release schedule, rumours suggest that the successor to the OnePlus 10 will officially go around the first half of next year.



A specific OnePlus 11 release date has yet to be disclosed, but some of the upcoming smartphone's specs and features are out now. One of the latest leaks reveals that the OnePlus 11 will be available in two colour options. A new set of information shared by a popular tipster Max Jambor shows that the OnePlus 11 will come in matte black and glossy green colour options. While Jambor talks about the global model, we expect the smartphone to come in the same colours in India as well. The OnePlus 10 has two colour options: Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

The OnePlus 10 Pro currently starts pricing at Rs 61,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs Rs 66,999. The company is likely to drop the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro once the OnePlus 11 goes official next year. Pricing details of the upcoming OnePlus 11 have yet to be revealed, but it is believed to be a bit higher than the current flagship model, and that is due to better specs.

The primary specifications of the OnePlus 11 have been leaked online. Check out the features of upcoming smartphone features that we know so far.

♦ According to the leaks, the OnePlus 11 will come with a curved screen and pack a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The smartphone may offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

♦ On the camera front, the OnePlus 11 is designed to offer a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera + a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, + a 32-megapixel telephoto camera.

♦ For selfies purposes, the OnePlus 11 will likely pack a 32-megapixel camera.

♦ It is confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon processor. Rumours indicate that the phone will have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

♦ Coming to the software front, the smartphone is said to run on Android 13 with the company's own OxygenOS 13.

♦ The smartphone is designed to be backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.