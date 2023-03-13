OnePlus 11R for sale at a discount on Amazon

OnePlus 11R comes at a discounted price on Amazon, but this includes bank deals. The good thing is that the bank deals and discounts are offered without terms and conditions. After the discount, the OnePlus 11R is available and purchased at a price of Rs 37,999. This means that Amazon offers a discount of Rs 2000 on the bank offer.



OnePlus 11R is one of the latest smartphones that the company has launched for Indian consumers. The key highlight of the smartphone is that it offers flagship-level specs at a relatively affordable price. The main specifications of the OnePlus 11R are Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz display refresh rate, 100W SuperVOOC charging, up to 16GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel triple camera system, and more.



OnePlus 11R: Price



In India, the OnePlus 11R comes for a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the basic model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 44,999. Amazon has joined with several banks to offer discounts on the OnePlus 11R, but HSBC Bank offers the best. HSBC bank customers with a credit card can get a discount of Rs 2,000, which will bring down the price of the OnePlus 11R to Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 11R: Specifications



The OnePlus 11R is one of the best sub-Rs 40,000 smartphones you can get in India right now. The good thing is that it offers a similar design to the OnePlus 11 that includes a circular camera module. The curved screen and compact form factor are some of the highlights of the OnePlus 11R.

Specs-wise, the OnePlus 11R comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a hole-punch design and a 120Hz display refresh rate. On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. 8 Gen 1, along with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Coming to the battery, the phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support, like the more expensive OnePlus 11.

As for the camera system, the OnePlus 11R packs triple cameras on the back panel, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There are no Hasslebald-tuned cameras on this one, similar to the OnePlus 11.



Overall, the discount on the OnePlus 11R is a great deal if you're looking for a good all-round smartphone under Rs 40,000.