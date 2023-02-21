OnePlus 11R pre-orders start in India via Amazon

The OnePlus 11R, the company's successor to the OnePlus 10R, debuted at the OnePlus Cloud 11 event earlier this month. This phone shares some design features with the more expensive OnePlus 11R that is already available for purchase. The OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC and sports a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display. While the smartphone will go on sale in India at the end of the month, pre-orders will go live in India today, along with deals and discounts.



OnePlus 11R price and pre-order deals



OnePlus 11R price in India is Rs. 39,999 for the base configuration of 8GB + 128GB of RAM and storage, while the 16GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 44,999. The phone will be available for pre-order in the country today at noon via Amazon India, the OnePlus website, the OnePlus Store app and OnePlus Experience Stores. It is sold in Sonic Black and Galactic Silver colour options.

ICICI Bank and Citibank card holders can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on credit card and EMI transactions. At the same time, ICICI Bank card holders can also take advantage of the discount on debit card transactions. In addition, red Cable Club members can avail of Rs. 2,000 off the OnePlus 11R, according to OnePlus.

During the pre-order period, OnePlus offers a limited-time bundle deal that will include OnePlus Buds Z2, currently priced at Rs. 4,999 on Amazon, at no additional cost. It's worth noting that OnePlus says this offer is valid while supplies last. In addition, users can also get up to a 16 per cent discount on OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds CE, as per the details mentioned on the company's website.