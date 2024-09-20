OnePlus 13 to Launch in October 2024: Latest Chipset, Camera Upgrades, and Other Details

OnePlus is set to make waves in the smartphone industry once again with its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 13, expected to launch in October 2024. Following the impressive success of the OnePlus 12, the Shenzhen-based company has built excitement around its new release, which will debut in China first. With the OnePlus 13, the brand is aiming to redefine flagship standards, focusing on cutting-edge technology, powerful performance, and superior camera systems. Here’s a detailed look at everything we know about the OnePlus 13 so far.



OnePlus 13 Pricing and Offers: EMI Options

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000 in India. To make the purchase more affordable, customers can opt for Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This card allows buyers to split the cost of the smartphone into convenient installments over a period ranging from 1 to 60 months. Additionally, there are zero down payment options available on select models, meaning customers won’t have to pay anything upfront. As a bonus, exclusive discounts and cashback offers will be available during the festive season, making the purchase even more budget-friendly. Bajaj Finserv partner stores across India will offer seamless and hassle-free purchasing experiences for those interested in the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 Design: A Familiar Yet Refined Look

The design of the OnePlus 13 is expected to echo the refined aesthetics of the OnePlus 12. OnePlus seems to be sticking with the textured glass back panel that gives the phone a luxurious finish, with the popular Flowy Emerald colour option returning. The device will feature an aluminium frame, which adds durability while improving the grip.

A noticeable design change could come in the form of the camera island placement. While the OnePlus 12 had a left-aligned camera module, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 13 will have a centrally positioned circular camera module. The Hasselblad branding will continue to mark OnePlus’ partnership with the legendary camera maker.

The OnePlus 13 is also expected to upgrade to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, providing enhanced scratch resistance and durability over Gorilla Glass 5. Moreover, fans can finally expect an IP68 rating, meaning the phone will be dust- and water-resistant, making it more rugged for everyday use.

OnePlus 13 Display: A Visual Delight

The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch 8T LTPO OLED display. With a 2.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, it promises to be one of the most vibrant and sharp displays on any flagship phone. Whether under direct sunlight or in dim lighting, users can expect rich colours, excellent contrast, and smooth performance. OnePlus is known for its well-calibrated displays, and the 13 will continue the trend of offering vibrant yet balanced colours.

Interestingly, this flagship may come with a micro-quad curved panel, which means the screen will have slight curves on the edges, providing a premium feel without the hassle of accidental touches. This design is similar to what was seen on the OPPO Reno 12 Pro and may strike a balance between aesthetics and functionality.

OnePlus 13 Camera: A Major Upgrade

One of the biggest draws of the OnePlus 13 will undoubtedly be its camera system. The handset is rumoured to sport a 50MP Sony LYT808 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), allowing for exceptional clarity and low-light performance. Alongside the main sensor, the phone is expected to feature a 50MP ultrawide camera with a wider field of view than its predecessor, making it perfect for landscape and group shots.

The third camera in the setup will be a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, enabling crisp and clear zoomed-in shots without losing quality. For selfie enthusiasts, the front camera could see an upgrade to 32MP, delivering high-resolution selfies and video calls.

In addition to the hardware improvements, OnePlus is also focusing heavily on AI-assisted features. With the AI Eraser, users can easily remove unwanted objects from their photos. Other tools such as AI Clear Face, AI Smart Image, and AI Best Face will enhance portraits by ensuring the best facial expressions and lighting are captured. There's even speculation that OnePlus will include AI Studio, a feature that creates AI-generated avatars, a nod to the rapidly evolving AI capabilities in mobile photography.

OnePlus 13 Performance: Cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

At the heart of the OnePlus 13 is Qualcomm's highly anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This next-gen processor is expected to deliver unparalleled performance, making the OnePlus 13 one of the fastest Android devices on the market. Early leaks suggest that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 outperforms even Apple’s latest A18 Pro chipset, positioning the OnePlus 13 as a powerhouse for gaming, multitasking, and intensive app usage.

The device will reportedly be available with up to 16GB of RAM and a staggering 1TB of internal storage, ensuring ample space for apps, photos, videos, and games. Whether playing graphics-heavy titles like Genshin Impact or BGMI, users can expect smooth and lag-free gameplay, thanks to the powerful GPU and optimized performance settings.

OnePlus 13 Battery and Charging: Bigger and Faster

The OnePlus 13 is rumoured to house the largest battery ever seen in the company’s flagship series. Leaks suggest it will feature a 6,000mAh battery, offering excellent battery life for heavy users. Combined with 100W fast charging support, users can expect to charge their device in a matter of minutes, making it perfect for those on the go.

With the OnePlus 13, OnePlus is set to raise the bar in the flagship smartphone market once again. Boasting top-tier specifications such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP triple-camera system, and a 6,000mAh battery, it promises to deliver premium performance in every aspect. Whether it's gaming, photography, or simply day-to-day usage, the OnePlus 13 is designed to impress, making it a compelling option for tech enthusiasts and power users alike.