OnePlus 15 India Launch in 10 Days: Specs, Design, Price, and All You Need to Know

The wait is almost over for OnePlus fans in India. The OnePlus 15 is set to make its India debut in just 10 days, following its successful launch in China. The upcoming flagship brings a refreshed design, a powerhouse processor, and the largest battery ever fitted into a OnePlus device. Here’s a complete breakdown of what to expect from the OnePlus 15, including its specifications, design updates, pricing, and launch details.

Pricing, Variants, and Colours

The OnePlus 15 has been launched in China at a competitive price, starting at CNY 3,999 (around ₹50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other configurations include 16GB + 256GB (₹53,000), 12GB + 512GB (₹57,000), 16GB + 512GB (₹61,000), and the top-end 16GB + 1TB model priced at CNY 5,399 (approximately ₹67,000).

The smartphone will be available in three striking colours — Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune. Among these, the Sand Dune version, with its sandstone-inspired matte texture, is expected to be the most popular choice among Indian buyers.

Key Specifications

The OnePlus 15 comes equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO display offering a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS storage, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming, AI applications, and heavy multitasking.

The device boasts a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor (Sony, f/1.8, OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3.5x telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front camera capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps.

Battery and Charging

A major highlight of the OnePlus 15 is its massive 7,300mAh battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus flagship. The phone supports 120W wired Super Flash Charging and 50W wireless charging, allowing users to gain hours of battery life within minutes.

Design and Features

The OnePlus 15 introduces a new design language with a square-shaped camera island, moving away from the circular layout seen on previous models. The updated design looks sleek and professional, complemented by a slimmer body that enhances comfort in hand.

The display has also been optimized for better colour accuracy and low-light visibility, offering a minimum brightness level of 1 nit for easy nighttime viewing. While the China version runs on ColorOS, the global and Indian variants will feature OxygenOS, known for its fluid animations and efficiency.

Launch Event and Expected Price in India

The OnePlus 15 India launch is officially scheduled for 7 PM, and the phone will go on sale just an hour later. Industry sources suggest that the pricing will fall between ₹60,000 and ₹70,000, aligning closely with the OnePlus 13’s launch price of ₹69,999.

With its performance-centric design, next-gen processor, and impressive battery life, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Android flagships of 2025.