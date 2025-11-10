OnePlus 15 Set to Launch in India This Week: Expected Price, China Comparison, and Key Insights

The wait for OnePlus fans is nearly over. The company is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated OnePlus 15 flagship in India in just three days. What’s interesting this time is that OnePlus is unveiling its newest model earlier than expected — a shift from its usual launch window. The previous model, OnePlus 13, debuted in January 2025, but the brand has decided to bring the OnePlus 15 in November, within the same year.

While OnePlus hasn’t officially explained the early launch, it’s likely influenced by the fierce competition in the premium smartphone segment. Brands like iQOO, Realme, and Oppo are all rolling out their flagship devices this month, and Vivo’s X300 series is rumored to arrive in December. OnePlus appears keen on getting ahead of the curve by giving Indian buyers an early look at its latest top-tier offering.

Now, the big question on everyone’s mind — how much will the OnePlus 15 cost in India?

According to market predictions, the OnePlus 15’s starting price is expected to fall under ₹70,000, making it slightly more accessible than some recent flagships. This projection is based on the brand’s historical pricing strategy and the device’s official pricing in China.

In China, the OnePlus 15 launched at CNY 3,999, which converts to roughly ₹50,000. If we analyze the company’s previous launches, there’s typically a noticeable price gap between the Chinese and Indian markets. For example, the OnePlus 12 was priced at CNY 4,299 (around ₹50,600) in China and launched in India for ₹64,999, marking a difference of ₹14,399. Similarly, the OnePlus 13, introduced at CNY 4,499 (approximately ₹53,100), came to India at ₹69,999, reflecting a gap of about ₹16,899.

Interestingly, OnePlus has lowered the China pricing for the OnePlus 15 — the first time in years that the company has done so. This could signal a potential price stabilization or reduction for global markets, including India.

Given this trend, analysts believe that OnePlus might either retain the same ₹69,999 price tag as the OnePlus 13 or go slightly lower to attract more buyers. A modest price cut would likely be welcomed by fans, especially considering the growing competition in the ₹60,000–₹70,000 premium smartphone bracket.

For context, the OnePlus 12 was launched in India at ₹65,999, so if the OnePlus 15 lands anywhere in that range, it could strike the perfect balance between performance and affordability.

While the official price remains under wraps, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will go on sale in India on November 13 at 8:00 PM. The company’s website and leading online retailers are expected to carry the device shortly after the launch event.

Stay tuned to India Today Tech for complete coverage of the OnePlus 15 launch, detailed specifications, and hands-on impressions as the new flagship hits the Indian market.