OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to Launch Today: Expected Price, Features and How to Watch Live

OnePlus is set to unveil its latest premium earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, in India today. Following the recent launches of the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2, the company is expanding its lineup of high-end audio products. These new earbuds are expected to bring several upgrades over their predecessor, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, while maintaining a competitive price point, likely under Rs 12,000.



OnePlus Buds Pro 3: How to Watch the Launch

The official launch event for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is scheduled for today at 6:30 pm IST. The event will be streamed live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel, allowing fans and tech enthusiasts to watch the unveiling in real time. You can find the live stream link on the OnePlus India website or their YouTube channel .





OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Expected Price

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will have a box price of Rs 13,999. However, it's anticipated that the actual retail price will be closer to Rs 11,999, similar to the launch price of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. This pricing strategy would keep the new earbuds competitive in the market, offering premium features at an affordable price.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has been the subject of numerous leaks, with several sources revealing key specifications ahead of the official announcement. While these details have not been confirmed by OnePlus, they offer an exciting glimpse of what to expect.

The earbuds are designed as in-ear, true wireless earbuds (TWS) and are expected to feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. One of the standout features is active noise cancellation (ANC), which is rumoured to cancel out noise up to 50dB, making them ideal for immersive listening experiences in noisy environments. The battery life is another highlight, with reports suggesting up to 43 hours of use when paired with the charging case.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are expected to be lightweight, with a combined weight of around 61 grams for both the case and the earbuds. They are also rumoured to include touch controls, voice assistant support, and an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, making them durable for everyday use.

For audio performance, the earbuds are expected to deliver rich sound quality with deep bass, thanks to an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. The low latency of 94ms is expected to enhance gaming and video streaming experiences. Additionally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is rumoured to feature a custom EQ mode developed in collaboration with Dynaudio, a renowned audio brand.

Other expected features include Type-C charging and a quick charge function that provides hours of playback with just a short charge. The package is likely to include earbuds, a charging case, a Type-C charging cable, safety and warranty cards, and four sets of ear tips for a customizable fit.

While these leaked specifications are promising, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to confirm all the details. If the leaks hold true, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 could be a strong contender in the premium earbuds market, offering advanced features at a competitive price.