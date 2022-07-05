OnePlus Nord 2T goes on sale today in India at Rs 27,499

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G goes on sale in India today, at noon. The phone offers two storage variants and colour options, and customers can purchase the device from OnePlus India and Amazon channels. The smartphone succeeds the OnePlus Nord 2 from last year and features the latest Dimensity 1300 chipset from Mediatek. In addition, onePlus fans looking forward to upgrading to the new Nord phone will be glad to see the comeback of the alert slider, which is not present on the OnePlus Nord 2 CE and OnePlus 10R.



OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Price and Offers



The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available in two variants: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, their prices are Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively.

The company also offers an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on credit cards from ICICI Bank. A similar offer is available on EMI transactions with credit and ICICI Bank credit cards. That means customers can buy the phone at Rs 27,499 and Rs 32,499. The OnePlus India site even offers free EMI for up to three months. The exact banking offers are available on Amazon.



OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Specifications



As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports HDR10+ "to make your binging time on apps like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube more colourful". It also brings a Dimensity 1300 chipset with up to 12GB and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is available in Jade Fog (green) and Gray Shadow (black) colours.

The triple rear cameras come inside two large round cutouts that resemble the round cutouts on recent Huawei flagships. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. In addition, the primary camera has OIS (optical image stabilization) for sharp images and videos. The front panel includes a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. Other vital features are OxygenOS 12.1 based Android 12, 89W Super VOOC fast charging, and a 4,500mAh battery.