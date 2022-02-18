OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with Triple 64MP Cameras Launched in India; All Details

OnePlus has updated its "affordable" Nord series of smartphones with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. As the name suggests, the smartphone is the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE (Central Edition) that debuted in India last year. The new smartphone again comes with a MediaTek chipset; this time, the phone has the MediaTek 900 SoC, designed for entry-level and mid-budget smartphones. Other key features include triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery, and fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GBRAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GBRAM and 128GB storage option is set at Rs 24,999. The phone comes in two colours – Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. On Amazon, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available in India from February 22, 2022, on the OnePlus India website and offline stores.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specifications

As for the specifications, the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a 6.43-inch screen with Full-HD+ resolution (2400×1800 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. The AMOLED screen also has Corning Gorilla 5 protection and HDR10+ support to deliver rich contrast in compatible videos. The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 but will receive Android 12 in the future. Under the hood, it offers a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X Ram and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The same chipset powers several mid-budget entry-level phones like the Oppo Reno 7 SE, Vivo T1x, and iQoo Z5x.

The phone also offers a triple camera system on the back that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera with EIS, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper with EIS support and a 119-degree field of view. Upfront, there's a 16-megapixel camera with EIS. In addition, the front camera can record Full-HD videos at up to 60fps. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 camera app includes modes like AI Highlight, HDR, Night, Portrait, and more. The OnePlus Nord CE 2's connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2. We also get various Bluetooth-compatible codecs to bring rich sound quality with TWS earphones like OnePlus Buds Z2 and Buds Pro. Notably, the smartphone also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port for a charge. Battery-wise, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVooc fast charging, instead of the old "Warp Charge" moniker. OnePlus claims that the phone can charge from 1 to 65 percent with the included 65W charger.



