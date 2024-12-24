OnePlus Open 2 Launch Expected in Late 2025

The OnePlus Open 2, the much-anticipated successor to OnePlus' first foldable smartphone, has generated significant buzz. Firstly, following the information, it was expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025; news reports now state that it will take place in the second half of that year. The change in schedule now matches OnePlus's standard launch event for August.

Building on the Success of the First Foldable

The OnePlus Open, launched in the year 2024, was the first attempt by the company to enter the foldable segment and has been a big success in the market. There are high hopes with the OnePlus Open 2. Rumours in the industry echo that the device is going to be a rebranded version of Oppo's upcoming Find N5, another eagerly awaited foldable device.

Oppo's Find N5 is expected to launch before the OnePlus Open 2, though the exact timeline remains unclear. According to Oppo product manager Zhou Yibao, the Find N5 will debut before the Find X8 Ultra, which is rumoured to launch in early 2025. Some reports suggest a February release for the Find N5, which could provide a clearer picture of what to expect from the OnePlus Open 2.

OnePlus Open 2: What to Expect

The OnePlus Open 2 is rumoured to feature cutting-edge technology, starting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This marks a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset used in the original OnePlus Open, promising improved efficiency and performance.

Coming to the display, the Open 2 may sport foldable panels with 2K+ resolution, delivering an immersive visual experience. The camera setup may offer a 50-megapixel triple-lens system, featuring a circular periscope telephoto lens for enhanced optical zoom capabilities.

Other outstanding features include 3-stage wireless charging and a lightweight and slim design. The materials used may include options for plain leather or glass, adding a touch of elegance to the foldable's premium aesthetic.