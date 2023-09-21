OnePlus Open foldable smartphone launching soon; Expected launch date and features

OnePlus confirmed the launch of its first foldable smartphone, possibly called OnePlus Open, with a planned release date of October 19. The device may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and dual displays (7.8-inch interior and 6.3-inch display). -inch cover), according to various media reports.

According to a report from Gadgets360, OnePlus has revealed plans to unveil its first foldable smartphone, with the official launch date and product name still to be confirmed.

Recent leaks suggest that the device, possibly called OnePlus Open, is expected to debut on October 19. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory in the warehouse.

Reportedly, at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event held in San Francisco, California, OnePlus officially announced the launch of its first foldable smartphone. The company has assured that additional information about this innovative device will be provided soon through its official website, OnePlus forums and social media channels. It's worth noting that while the name of the device, potentially "OnePlus Open", was previously teased, it has not been confirmed at this time.

Additionally, a report from well-known tipster Max Jambor, who goes by @MaxJmb on X (formerly Twitter), suggested that the OnePlus Open is scheduled to launch on October 19.

Various media reports suggest that the OnePlus Open may be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This foldable smartphone is speculated to feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED internal display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of camera setup, the OnePlus Open is reportedly likely to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 48MP sensor housing an ultra-wide angle lens and a 32 MP sensor. MP sensor with periscope lens. On the front, for selfies and video calling, you can have two 32 MP front camera sensors.