OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Huge Discounts on OnePlus 13, 13R, and More!
The OnePlus Red Rush Days sale is back, offering massive discounts on smartphones, wearables, and accessories. Running from March 4 to March 9, 2025, this sale lets buyers grab their favourite OnePlus devices at unbeatable prices.
OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Dates and Availability
OnePlus has officially launched the Red Rush Days sale in India, running from March 4 to March 9, 2025. Customers can avail discounts on flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 13 series, the Nord CE4 series, and various IoT products. The sale is live across multiple platforms, including:
· OnePlus official website (OnePlus.in)
· OnePlus Store App
· OnePlus Experience Stores
· E-commerce platforms (Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, etc.)
Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones
OnePlus 13
₹5000 instant bank discount
Up to ₹7000 exchange bonus
OnePlus 13R
₹3000 instant bank discount on select cards
₹2000 price drop on the 16GB + 512GB variant
Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000
OnePlus 12
₹8000 temporary price drop
₹4000 instant bank discount
OnePlus 12R
₹3000 instant bank discount
₹10,000 price drop on select cards
OnePlus Nord 4
₹1000 price reduction
₹4000 instant discount on select bank cards
OnePlus Nord CE4 & CE4 Lite
₹1000 temporary price cut
Additional ₹2000 instant discount for Nord CE4 buyers
Exclusive Deals on Wearables and Accessories
OnePlus Watch 2 & Watch 2R
₹1000 discount on both models
₹3000 instant bank discount on Watch 2
₹2000 instant discount on Watch 2R with select cards
Other Products on Sale
Discounts are also available on OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, and OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Buyers can check OnePlus’ official channels for more details on offers.
The OnePlus Red Rush Days sale presents a great opportunity for users looking to upgrade their devices at unbeatable prices. Grab your favourite OnePlus product before the sale ends!