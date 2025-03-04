OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Huge Discounts on OnePlus 13, 13R, and More!

The OnePlus Red Rush Days sale is back, offering massive discounts on the latest smartphones, wearables, and tablets. Shoppers can grab these deals from March 4 to March 9, 2025.

OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Dates and Availability

OnePlus has officially launched the Red Rush Days sale in India, running from March 4 to March 9, 2025. Customers can avail discounts on flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 13 series, the Nord CE4 series, and various IoT products. The sale is live across multiple platforms, including:

· OnePlus official website (OnePlus.in)

· OnePlus Store App

· OnePlus Experience Stores

· E-commerce platforms (Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, etc.)

Top Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

OnePlus 13

₹5000 instant bank discount

Up to ₹7000 exchange bonus

OnePlus 13R

₹3000 instant bank discount on select cards

₹2000 price drop on the 16GB + 512GB variant

Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000

OnePlus 12

₹8000 temporary price drop

₹4000 instant bank discount

OnePlus 12R

₹3000 instant bank discount

₹10,000 price drop on select cards

OnePlus Nord 4

₹1000 price reduction

₹4000 instant discount on select bank cards

OnePlus Nord CE4 & CE4 Lite

₹1000 temporary price cut

Additional ₹2000 instant discount for Nord CE4 buyers

Exclusive Deals on Wearables and Accessories

OnePlus Watch 2 & Watch 2R

₹1000 discount on both models

₹3000 instant bank discount on Watch 2

₹2000 instant discount on Watch 2R with select cards

Other Products on Sale

Discounts are also available on OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, and OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Buyers can check OnePlus’ official channels for more details on offers.

The OnePlus Red Rush Days sale presents a great opportunity for users looking to upgrade their devices at unbeatable prices. Grab your favourite OnePlus product before the sale ends!