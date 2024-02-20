OnePlus Watch 2 Teased Ahead of Expected February 26 Launch

The upcoming OnePlus Watch 2 has been hinted at by OnePlus with the tagline "It’s about time," signalling an imminent release. While the company has not officially disclosed the launch date, speculation suggests a debut on February 26 during MWC in Barcelona, Spain.



Renowned tipster Max Jambor initially predicted the OnePlus Watch 2's launch at MWC 2024, now suggesting a specific date of February 26th. OnePlus further fueled anticipation by hosting a community forum contest, encouraging incorrect guesses about the teaser image. This contest deadline coincides with the speculated launch timing, hinting at a synchronized reveal.

Leaked images provide insights into the OnePlus Watch 2's design, featuring a round dial with a distinctive bump on the right side housing two buttons. Additionally, a speaker grille is apparent on the opposite side, while health-tracking sensors adorn the underside. Expect a 1.43-inch AMOLED display adorned with various analogue and digital watch faces, surrounded by a substantial bezel.

The watch's frame exhibits a sleek finish, although material details remain undisclosed. The strapping mechanism bears resemblance to Apple watches, emphasizing comfort and versatility. Leaks suggest colour options in Black and light Grey.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Watch 2 is speculated to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, retaining features like GPS and 5ATM+ IP68 dust and water resistance. Uncertainty lingers regarding the operating system, with speculation ranging between a custom RTOS or WearOS. However, the powerful Snapdragon chip hints at the latter.