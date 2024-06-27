OnePlus Watch 2R: A Promising Addition to OnePlus' Wearable Line

The OnePlus Watch 2R has been spotted on the FCC listing, hinting at an imminent launch. Although the company has yet to release any official details, rumours suggest this upcoming smartwatch will be a more affordable variant of the OnePlus Watch 2, likely priced below Rs 24,000.



OnePlus Watch 2R: Expected Features and Specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2R, recently discovered on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website, is expected to be launched soon. A tip from MySmartPrice reported that the smartwatch, bearing the model number OPWWE234, has also been seen on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, reinforcing speculation about its release.

According to the FCC listing, the OnePlus Watch 2R will likely have a circular design similar to the OnePlus Watch 2. Noteworthy features include a 500mAh battery, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and heart rate monitoring.

OnePlus Watch 2R: Pricing and Market Positioning

Given its name, the OnePlus Watch 2R is expected to be a more budget-friendly option compared to the OnePlus Watch 2, which debuted at Rs 24,999 in India. This suggests that the OnePlus Watch 2R will inherit several features from its predecessor while offering a more competitive price point.

OnePlus Watch 2R: Battery and Charging Capabilities

The OnePlus Watch 2R is set to feature a 500mAh battery, similar to the Watch 2, potentially providing up to 100 hours of battery life. Additionally, the 3C certification indicates the smartwatch may support 10W charging, ensuring quick and efficient power replenishment.

OnePlus Watch 2R: Speculation and Upcoming Announcements

While these details are based on leaks and certifications, OnePlus is expected to confirm the specifics soon. As the smartwatch has appeared on various certification sites, its launch seems imminent.

OnePlus Watch 2R: Comparison to OnePlus Watch 2

The OnePlus Watch 2, featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED circular display with 1000 nits of peak brightness, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipset. It offers an array of health monitoring features, over 100 sports modes, and 5ATM and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance. Running on Wear OS 3, it supports popular Google apps such as Maps, Assistant, and Calendar, along with various third-party apps.

OnePlus Watch 2R: Fitness and Tracking Features

The OnePlus Watch 2R is anticipated to include comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities through the OHealth app, supporting over 100 sports modes such as badminton, running, tennis, and skiing. It will also offer detailed running data, including ground contact time, ground balance, and VO2 max measurements.

In conclusion, the OnePlus Watch 2R promises to be an exciting addition to the OnePlus wearable lineup, offering a balance of advanced features and affordability. As we await official confirmation, the buzz around this new smartwatch continues to build, hinting at another successful launch for OnePlus.