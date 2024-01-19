OpenAI Collaborates with Arizona State University to Integrate ChatGPT in Classrooms

Arizona State University (ASU) has teamed up with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT into its classrooms, aiming to leverage the ChatGPT Enterprise version for three key areas of focus: enhancing student success, facilitating innovative research, and streamlining organizational processes.

ASU's deputy chief information officer, Kyle Bowen, highlighted that the decision to partner with OpenAI stemmed from the university's existing use of ChatGPT and the enhanced security features offered by ChatGPT Enterprise. Faculty members with expertise in AI at ASU will guide the implementation of generative AI on campus.

Starting in February, ASU will invite project submissions from faculty and students to explore diverse applications of ChatGPT in educational settings. Anne Jones, the vice provost for undergraduate education, noted that some professors at ASU are already incorporating generative AI into their classes. Examples include composition classes using AI to enhance writing skills and journalism classes employing AI platforms for multimedia story creation. There are also possibilities for chatbots to serve as personalized tutors for ASU students.

Jones and Bowen emphasized that universities provide a dynamic testing ground for various generative AI use cases, aligning with the goal of fostering critical thinking. Jones stated, "We want to help determine the conditions in which this technology can be used in education."

ASU's commitment to advancing AI literacy is evident through its AI accelerator program launched last year, bringing researchers and engineers together to develop AI-powered services. The university also introduced prompt engineering classes to promote a deeper understanding of AI.

This collaboration marks OpenAI's first partnership with an educational institution, expanding its collaborations beyond public-facing organizations. The company previously announced a deal with the Pennsylvania state government to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise for some state employees.