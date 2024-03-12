OpenAI Denies Founding Agreement with Elon Musk Amid Lawsuit

OpenAI refutes any assertion of a founding agreement with Elon Musk, asserting its independent success. The company claims Musk seeks to claim undeserved credit for its achievements. The alleged dispute arises from Musk's accusation of OpenAI violating a supposed founding agreement.

The business stated in a court document that the evidence would demonstrate that "Musk supported a for-profit structure for OpenAI, to be controlled by Musk himself, and dropped the project when his wishes were not followed".

The case stated, "Seeing the remarkable technological advances OpenAI has achieved, Musk now wants that success for himself." As the complaint makes apparent, the business claimed that there is no "Founding Agreement, or any agreement at all with Musk."

The purported Founding Agreement is a fabrication crafted by Musk to unfairly lay claim to the successes of a venture he initially contributed to, subsequently disengaged from, and witnessed thrive in his absence.

In response to Musk's complaint last week, OpenAI said, "Musk wanted us to merge with Tesla, or he wanted full control" as the business considered a for-profit structure to achieve the objective.

OpenAI claimed in a blog post that Musk wanted "majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO."

"He withheld funding" during these talks. According to Musk's lawsuit, OpenAI has become "a closed-source de facto subsidiary" of Microsoft.

Musk, the owner of X, announced the release of Grok, which was developed with xAI technology, with an agreement for unrestricted code testing. However, OpenAI contends that Musk's claims of a founding agreement are baseless, portraying it as an attempt to reap benefits from a venture he initially supported but later disengaged from, as per the ongoing legal proceedings.