OpenAI hosts its first developer conference, DevDay 2023: Highlights

OpenAI, which is largely credited with the generative AI frenzy that began after the launch of its chatbot ChatGPT, has wrapped up its first-ever developer conference. The event, DevDay 2023, was held from SVN West's facilities in San Francisco. The company's CEO, Sam Altman, took the stage at the beginning of the keynote session and highlighted the significant milestones achieved by the company, as well as the vision. Some key announcements were also made during the event, including the new GPT-4 Turbo and a new GPT store. Find the announcements made during the event.

OpenAI DevDay 2023: MainAnnouncements made at the Event

1. Sam Altman shared that 100 million people use ChatGPT every week. He also highlighted that 92% of Fortune 500 companies and more than 2 million developers worked with GPT modelling APIs.

2. ChatGPT interface update: ChatGPT also received a new interface, which has a dark background with the OpenAI logo and the text "How can I help you today?"

3.GPT-4 Turbo: GPT-4 Turbo will be the latest version of the company's LLM GPT series. The new model has a context window of 128,000 tokens and features "better world knowledge" than its predecessor. It accepts images as input, can generate human-quality speech, and has two variants: a text-only version and a text + images variant.

4. Cheaper LLM: Altman has also made the GPT-4 Turbo cheaper than its predecessor. The company is working on the model's speed to make it much faster.

5. ChatGPT Data Update: The chatbot will update its data until April 2023, after being limited to September 2021 since its launch. "We will try to never let it get that out of date again," Altman said.

6. Custom ChatGPT: Developers will soon be able to create custom chatbots called GPT, designed for specific use cases. They may be equipped with filters, custom knowledge, and actions that specify how they should work. This will be a no-code platform. GPTs will be open to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and OpenAI enterprise customers, letting them create exclusive GPTs for internal use.

7. Copyright Shield: OpenAI has announced a "copyright shield" through which it aims to protect its customers from any copyright infringement claims for text generated by users of its GPT Enterprise API. "We can defend our customers and pay the costs incurred if you face legal claims around copyright infringement," Altman said.

8. GPT Store: After that this month, OpenAI is set to launch a GPT store. This will be a marketplace where people can sell their custom GPTs. On top of that, Altman announced that the company would "pay people who build the most useful and the most used GPTs."

9. Microsoft and ChatGPT collaboration: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also took the stage and spoke about collaborating with OpenAI. He told Altman, "You guys have built something magical", to which the OpenAI CEO replied, "I'm excited for us to build AGI together." AGI refers to Artificial General Intelligence, considered the next step of today's AI.

OpenAI said in a statement shared with The Verge, "Since launching ChatGPT, people have been asking for ways to customize ChatGPT to fit specific ways they use it. We launched Custom Instructions in July that let you set some preferences, but requests for more control kept coming. Many power users maintain a list of carefully crafted prompts and instruction sets, manually copying them into ChatGPT. GPTs now do all of that for you."



