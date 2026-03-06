OpenAI Launches Codex Desktop App for Windows, Expanding AI-Powered Coding Tools

OpenAI has officially introduced the Codex desktop application for Windows, expanding the reach of its AI-driven coding assistant to a larger group of developers. The release follows the app’s debut on macOS last month and aims to make advanced AI coding tools more accessible to programmers who primarily work on Windows systems.

The company confirmed that the new Windows version of the app is available through the Microsoft Store, enabling developers to install and start using the tool directly on their machines. With this launch, OpenAI is targeting one of the world’s most widely used operating systems for software development.

The Windows edition delivers the same core experience offered on macOS, including a native agent sandbox designed to support secure and flexible coding workflows. It also includes compatibility with Windows developer environments, particularly through PowerShell, allowing programmers to integrate the tool seamlessly into their existing setup.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI said, “Get the full Codex app experience on Windows with a native agent sandbox and support for Windows developer environments in PowerShell.” This integration removes the need for developers to rely on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) or run virtual machines to access similar capabilities.

One of the standout features of the Codex desktop app is its ability to run multiple AI agents simultaneously across different projects. Developers can assign tasks to various agents at once, helping them manage complex coding assignments that span multiple files or repositories. The interface also allows users to review code changes and differences from a single dashboard, making collaboration and project management more streamlined.

OpenAI originally introduced Codex in April 2025 as a cloud-based software engineering agent. The system is built on large language models specifically trained for programming tasks. It can translate natural-language instructions into working code, generate automated tests, identify and fix bugs, and even suggest pull requests across repositories.

The technology behind Codex already powers widely used developer tools such as GitHub Copilot and the Codex CLI. It supports a range of popular programming languages, including Python, JavaScript and Go, allowing developers to use it across different types of projects.

Like the macOS version, the Windows app can also assist with larger development tasks. It can help generate complete applications, debug extensive codebases and coordinate several AI agents working on different parts of a project simultaneously. These capabilities are part of OpenAI’s broader push toward “agentic” AI systems that can handle multi-step workflows with minimal human intervention.

Access to the app varies depending on subscription tiers. Users on Free and Go plans can try basic features for a limited time, while those on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Edu subscriptions receive higher usage limits along with additional advanced capabilities.

The application is compatible with modern machines running Windows 10 version 19041.0 or later.

By bringing Codex to Windows, OpenAI is expanding the availability of its AI-assisted development tools and reinforcing its focus on supporting developers with intelligent automation across major computing platforms.