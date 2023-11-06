Live
Just In
OpenAI may release 'GPT builder' option for ChatGPT subscribers soon
Ahead of OpenAI's first-ever developer conference, a significant ChatGPT update has leaked, revealing a custom chatbot creator.
San Francisco: Ahead of OpenAI's first-ever developer conference, a significant ChatGPT update has leaked, revealing a custom chatbot creator.
As per leaked screenshots and videos, a custom chatbot creator has several features already available in ChatGPT using GPT-4, like web browsing and data analysis, reports ‘The Verge’. The news was first reported by ‘The Decoder’.
According to the report, OpenAI will also have a new marketplace where users can share their chatbots or browse those created by others.
Moreover, an SEO tools developer, Tibor Blaho, also shared a video of the UI for the feature in action, displaying a GPT Builder option that allows users to submit a prompt -- for example, "make a creative who helps generate visuals for new products" -- to develop a chatbot.
As shown in the video, there are options to select a default language, tone, and writing style for the bot on the "Create" tab.
Then, on the "Configure" page, there are fields for naming, describing, and giving instructions to the bot on what it can and cannot do.
A user called Choi, who initially posted a summary of the rumoured updates a few days ago on X, also claimed that OpenAI is planning to release an enterprise 'Team' subscription plan with 'Flexible' and 'Annual' options.