OpenAI Offers ChatGPT Plus Free for These College Students: Eligibility and How to Claim

OpenAI has announced an exciting opportunity for students in the U.S. and Canada—free access to ChatGPT Plus for two months. This limited-time offer allows students to use advanced AI features for academic purposes, including summarizing lecture notes, generating citations, and brainstorming essay ideas. Normally priced at $20 per month, ChatGPT Plus provides enhanced capabilities over the free version. The offer is valid from March 31 to May 31, 2025.

Eligibility for Free ChatGPT Plus

According to OpenAI: “Full and part-time students at degree-granting schools in the United States and Canada are eligible for this offer. If you don’t see your school on the student verification list, please click this link to receive further assistance from our partner. This will let you submit a request to add your school, find it by another name, or see if your school is not eligible for this offer.”

Students must verify their eligibility through SheerID, OpenAI’s verification partner. If successfully verified, users will be redirected to ChatGPT, where their account will be credited with two free months of ChatGPT Plus. Existing subscribers can also avail of this offer by following the same verification process.

Offer Details

From March 31 to May 31, 2025, eligible students can enjoy ChatGPT Plus for free. Here’s how they can make the most of it:

Summarize lecture notes, textbooks, or research papers into concise study guides.

Simplify complex topics like calculus, molecular biology, or philosophy.

Brainstorm and refine essays, reports, or academic papers efficiently.

Generate accurate citations in APA, MLA, or Chicago format.

Understand academic papers, key arguments, and technical jargon quickly.

Develop project ideas, presentations, or speeches with AI assistance.

Write and edit personal statements or college application essays with ease.

Improve language skills with AI-powered vocabulary, grammar, and conversation practice.