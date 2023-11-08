OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots

We were all introduced to OpenAI's generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, about a year ago. From answering questions about almost anything to composing music and poetry, the chatbot took the internet by storm, and people started thinking of new ways to use it. At the time of its release, ChatGPT had a limited knowledge base and only had a free version available to users. However, as time passed, OpenAI introduced several updates to the viral chatbot.

Recently, OpenAI announced the arrival of GPT-4 Turbo, a more powerful version of ChatGPT. Along with this, the company also announced that people will soon be able to create their custom ChatGPT chatbots, which will be searchable in a sort of PlayStore for AI chatbots.

GPT Store

OpenAI calls these custom ChatGPT chatbots GPT. "We're rolling out custom versions of ChatGPT that you can create for a specific purpose—called GPTs," the company wrote on its blog, adding that anyone can create these GPTs without requiring coding.

The blog post added, "You can make them for yourself, just for your company's internal use, or for everyone. Creating one is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data."

Currently, these GPTs are available only for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. However, OpenAI plans to offer GPT to more users soon.

In the same blog post, OpenAI also announced the launch of a GPT store, which will have creations from verified users. Once your GPT is part of the store, it will be searchable and may be ranked in the store. The GPTs you create can also help you make money.

OpenAI said it will highlight useful GPTs in several categories. And depending on how many people use their GPTs, creators will make money. More uses mean more money for creators.