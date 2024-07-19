OpenAI Unveils GPT-4o Mini: Affordable AI for All

OpenAI has introduced GPT-4o mini, an AI model designed to bring affordable and powerful artificial intelligence to the masses. At just 15 cents per million input tokens and 60 cents per million output tokens, GPT-4o mini is significantly more economical than its predecessors, such as GPT-3.5 Turbo, making it an attractive option for various applications.



According to the company's blog, GPT-4o mini delivers impressive performance, scoring 82% on the MMLU benchmark and outperforming GPT-4 on the LMSYS leaderboard for chat preferences. Its affordability and quick response times make it ideal for tasks requiring frequent model calls, handling large volumes of context, or real-time text interactions, such as customer support chatbots.

Currently, GPT-4o mini supports text and vision inputs, with plans to expand to image, video, and audio inputs and outputs in the future. It features a context window of 128K tokens and supports up to 16K output tokens per request, with knowledge updated until October 2023. Additionally, its improved tokenizer enhances the cost-effectiveness of handling non-English text.

The model excels in both academic and practical applications, outperforming other small models in reasoning, math, and coding tasks. For example, GPT-4o mini achieved an 87% score in mathematical reasoning and 87.2% in coding performance on benchmarks like MGSM and HumanEval, respectively.

OpenAI has embedded robust safety measures into GPT-4o mini, filtering out harmful content during pre-training and using reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF) to align the model's behaviour with safety policies. Over 70 external experts have tested the model to identify and mitigate potential risks, ensuring its reliability and safety.

GPT-4o mini is now available through the Assistants API, Chat Completions API, and Batch API. It is accessible to Free, Plus, and Team users on ChatGPT starting today, with enterprise users gaining access next week. OpenAI also plans to introduce fine-tuning capabilities for GPT-4o mini soon.

By launching GPT-4o mini, OpenAI aims to make advanced AI more accessible and affordable for developers and users alike. This new model represents a significant step towards integrating powerful AI into everyday applications, continuing OpenAI's mission to reduce costs while enhancing AI capabilities.