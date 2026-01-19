OpenAI’s Big Shift: Why ChatGPT Is Getting Ads Despite Earlier Warnings

OpenAI is preparing for a major change in how people experience ChatGPT. After years of questioning whether advertising and artificial intelligence should even coexist, the company is now introducing ads to its popular chatbot. The move marks a clear shift from the cautious stance once taken by CEO Sam Altman, who had warned that ads could undermine user trust. But with AI development becoming increasingly expensive, OpenAI appears to be turning to advertising as a practical financial solution.

Back in May 2024, Altman openly expressed discomfort with the idea. Speaking at a Harvard University event, he said, “Ads plus AI is sort of uniquely unsettling to me,” and described advertising as a “last resort” business model. At the time, OpenAI was still largely supported by subscriptions and partnerships, avoiding the ad-heavy strategies used by rivals like Google and Meta. Less than two years later, that position has changed, with the company confirming that ads will soon appear in ChatGPT.

Altman’s shift did not happen overnight. By June, his position had softened. On OpenAI’s podcast, he admitted, “I’m not totally against it,” though he stressed that getting the balance right would be difficult. He later repeated his concerns in October, noting the risks of building technology that could become addictive — a problem OpenAI has often criticised in big tech platforms. These comments suggested that while he remained uneasy, financial realities were beginning to reshape OpenAI’s thinking.

Those realities are significant. Running advanced AI systems requires enormous investment in computing power and infrastructure. OpenAI is believed to have spending commitments worth around $1.4 trillion for data centres and related technology. Unlike its competitors, the company has never relied heavily on advertising. Its recent shift toward a more traditional for-profit structure signals a stronger push to secure long-term, stable revenue sources to fund its rapid growth.

For now, ads will not appear for everyone. OpenAI plans to begin testing advertisements with free and Go users of ChatGPT in the coming weeks. Subscribers on Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans will remain ad-free. The company says ads will be clearly labelled, will not influence chatbot responses, and that user conversations will remain private and not shared with advertisers.

Reassuring users has become a priority. Sarah Friar Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of applications, has publicly emphasised that “ads will not influence the answers ChatGPT gives you.” She added that OpenAI intends to be “extremely respectful” of user data, arguing that people often object more to how their data is used than to seeing ads themselves.

As ChatGPT moves into advertising, OpenAI faces a delicate test. The company must prove it can fund its ambitions without compromising the trust that helped make the platform a global success — a trust its own CEO once warned could be easily lost.