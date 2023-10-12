Oppo Find N3 Flip launch today: How to watch live stream; Expected price and specifications

Oppo is all set to launch its second foldable phone in India – the Find N3. The new foldable device has an improved hinge, a unique design and many other improved features over its predecessor, the Find N2. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is already available in China, so we don't ignore some of the specifications as long as Oppo brings the same variant to India. The device comes with a Mediatek 9200 processor along with 12GB of RAM, a telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel-plus primary camera.

In an invite to the media fraternity, Oppo wrote, "OPPO India will introduce its new foldable device, the Find N3 Flip, on October 12 in the country. The phone features a flagship processor designed for uncompromising performance and backed "by technologies that deliver all-day battery life with industry-leading energy efficiency and charging speeds that raise the bar in the segment."

How to watch the livestream

The event will be streamed live on Oppo's official website and social media platforms starting at 7 p.m. today.

Oppo Find N3: Expected price

Leakster Abhishek Yadav shared the price of the Oppo Find N3 ahead of the launch. He suggested that the phone cost around Rs. 94,999 for the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, there is good news for potential buyers as it is rumoured to be available at a discounted price of Rs. 89,622.

Oppo Find N3: Specifications

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is a device that features a stunning 6.8-inch FHD+ main display, offering a sharp resolution of 1080x2520 pixels. What sets this AMOLED display apart is its smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring your interactions are always smooth. On the other hand, there is a practical 3.26-inch external screen with a resolution of 382x720 pixels. It's designed for quick glances and interactions and durable enough to resist scratches, thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N3 Flip packs a big punch with its octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. This processor is backed by 12GB of RAM, ensuring your multitasking experience is smooth. You can choose between two storage options, 256 GB and 512 GB, providing ample space for all your data. The device runs on Android 13, with Oppo's custom ColorOS 13.2 layer on top, providing a streamlined and easy-to-use experience.

Oppo has teamed up with Hasselblad in the camera department to offer an extraordinary triple rear camera setup. The primary camera is a high-resolution 50MP sensor with a wide f/1.8 aperture, promising detailed and vibrant shots. It is accompanied by a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 32MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture. For your selfie needs, the front houses a capable 32MP camera.

Security is at your fingertips with a convenient side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This feature ensures that your device remains secure and easily accessible. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered during the day by a robust 4300 mAh battery. And when you need a quick recharge, the 44W fast charging support has you covered, recharging your device efficiently.