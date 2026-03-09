OPPO Find N6 Foldable Set for March 17 China Launch

OPPO has officially confirmed that its next book-style foldable smartphone, the Find N6, will debut in China on March 17. While the company has locked in the launch date for its home market, there is still no clarity on global rollout plans.

Notably, OPPO has yet to introduce a book-style foldable in India. Indian consumers have so far seen two generations of OPPO’s clamshell-style Flip foldables. Its book-style devices, meanwhile, have largely stayed limited to select international markets or arrived under its sister brand OnePlus. The OnePlus Open, launched in 2023, remains one of the most prominent examples of that strategy.

Design, Colours and Variants

Details listed on OPPO’s China website show that the Find N6 adopts a book-style folding design and will be offered in three colour options: Golden Orange, Original Titanium, and Deep Black.

The company’s official pre-orders page also reveals three storage configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512GB storage

16GB RAM + 1TB storage

The highest-end variant is set to include satellite connectivity support. OPPO has also confirmed that the smartphone will carry a camera system co-developed with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad, continuing a partnership seen in earlier flagship devices.

Engineering Focus: Hinge and Display Improvements

According to a report from GizmoChina, OPPO said that the Find N6 has been designed with a new engineering approach that combines a titanium alloy hinge with a special memory glass layer. Together, these components aim to reduce the crease and maintain a flatter display surface even after prolonged use.

As reported, the hinge structure is said to distribute physical stress more evenly when the phone is folded and unfolded. At the same time, the memory glass helps the display return to a flatter shape once the device is opened. OPPO reportedly claims this approach may help reduce the visibility of the crease compared with earlier foldable phones.

Performance and Display Expectations

The Find N6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The processor is likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, positioning the device among the most powerful foldables in the premium segment.

In terms of screen size, the smartphone could feature an 8.12-inch inner foldable AMOLED display designed for immersive viewing and multitasking. On the outside, a 6.62-inch AMOLED cover display is expected to handle quick interactions and everyday use.

Cameras, Battery and Stylus Support

Photography hardware is expected to be led by a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor, accompanied by two 50MP Samsung JN5 sensors handling ultra-wide and periscope telephoto duties. The sensor components are likely sourced from Samsung.

Battery capacity could be close to 6,000mAh, with fast-charging support expected, though charging speeds have not yet been detailed.

As per the teaser released, the Find N6 will support a new OPPO AI stylus. The stylus is intended to make writing, note-taking and creative tasks easier on the foldable screen.

Expected Specifications at a Glance

Main display: 8.12-inch foldable AMOLED

Cover display: 6.62-inch AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 200MP Samsung HP5 + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto

Battery: Around 6,000mAh

Charging: Fast-charging support

Build: Titanium alloy hinge with memory glass layer

Connectivity: Satellite connectivity on the 1TB variant

Colours: Golden Orange, Original Titanium, Deep Black