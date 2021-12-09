Oppo may launch its first foldable phone next week

Oppo's first foldable phone, reportedly called Oppo Find N, may be launched next week in its annual Inno Days. Chinese smartphone giant announced that it will hold its annual 'Oppo Inno Day' on December 14 & 15. The event is held annually to showcase the technological strides that the company is taking. This will serve as the perfect platform for Oppo to launch its Find N foldable phone.

Expected specifications

Likely to go neck and neck with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Oppo Find N may come with an 8-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the outer screen may feature a 60Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole on top, and curved edges. Oppo Find N 5G will house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, which Oppo has also used on the Find X3 Pro. The camera system will pack 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 secondary sensor and a 13-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3M5 tertiary sensor.

Expected specs sheet:

Camera- 50 MP + 50 MP

Display- 7.8 inches (19.81 cm)

Performance- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM- 8 GB

Storage- 128 GB

Battery- 5000 mAh

Launch date- December 14 & 15, 2021

Expected price in India- Rs 1,20,000

Oppo has not said anything official about this foldable phone yet.

Source: TechGig