Oppo shows the new ColorOS 12 after the merger of OnePlus

Oppo has announced ColorOS 12, the latest version of its Android-based operating system. The update is coming to OnePlus phones, as well as Oppo's own phones in China, where OnePlus has used ColorOS since earlier this year. OnePlus recently announced that it would combine the base code of its OxygenOS with ColorOS due to the two companies merging several operations.



ColorOS 12 doesn't look much different from 11, but it makes more use of contrasting colours and white space, with less information density on many displays. The icons have been subtly redesigned to take better advantage of depth and texture. Oppo says it has improved more than 300 animations across the entire user interface while using an artificial intelligence engine to reduce lag and stuttering.

ColorOS 12 is based on Android 12 and adopts its improved privacy tools, such as adding a notification in the status bar when applications activate the camera or microphone. As for new features, Oppo is adding the ability to operate its phones via a Windows 10 or 11 laptop, more sidebar tools that can be swiped from the edge of the screen, and a 3D avatar feature. strangely familiar called ... Omoji. Yes.

ColorOS 12 will be available for the first time in a new "Photographer Edition" of Oppo's excellent Find X3 Pro flagship phone. In October, there will be a limited public beta in China for the Find X3 series and the OnePlus 9 series, expanding to previous models in November and December. Overall, Oppo says that more than 110 phone models and 150 million users worldwide will be able to upgrade to ColorOS 12.