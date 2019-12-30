Trending :
Home  > Tech > Tech News

Oppo to Introduce New 'F' Series Smartphone in India Soon

Oppo to Introduce New
Highlights

Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday revealed that the company is all set to introduce a new smartphone to its popular 'F' series in India soon.

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker OPPO on Monday revealed that the company is all set to introduce a new smartphone to its popular 'F' series in India soon.

The F series, owing to its combination of innovation, design and technology has always been popular amongst the youth in its price segment.

The new device will elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design.

Along with a sleek design, OPPO F15 will come equipped with a host of features making it a worthy contender in its price segment, the company said in its statement.

Additionally, the company last week unveiled its much talked about Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro with 5G support in its home market.

The Reno3 Pro has a 6.5-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the selfie camera. The panel has a 180 Hz touch detection rate for less lag and better gaming. It also comes with 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.

The mightier Pro version features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset while the Reno3 is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek's new Dimensity 1000L system on chip (SoC).

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time30 Dec 2019 8:24 AM GMT

Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time

PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East


Top