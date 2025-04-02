Paytm Partners with GHMC to Deploy 400 Card Machines for Property Tax Collection

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and pioneer of QR codes, Soundbox, and mobile payments, has partnered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to simplify property tax collection by deploying more than 400 Paytm innovative All-In-One EDC Devices (Card Machines).

The Paytm Card Machines deployed at multiple collection centers and for door-to-door collection, allows citizens to pay their property tax through credit cards, debit cards, and Paytm pioneered QR codes eliminating the need for cash, cheques, or demand drafts. The card machines are integrated with the GHMC app, enabling officials to check pending dues, collect payments instantly, and generate an on-the-spot confirmation slip.

With Paytm’s seamless payment solution, GHMC has streamlined collections, ensuring faster and more reliable transactions. On an average, GHMC collects ₹5-7 crore in property tax every month, with collections surging to ₹22 crore during mid-year and fiscal year-end periods.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “Our partnership with GHMC is focused on making property tax payments simpler and more efficient for both citizens and municipal authorities. By offering innovative card machines and our pioneered QR-based payment solutions, we are ensuring greater convenience, faster processing, and improved transparency in tax collection. We are committed to driving innovation in payments and enabling digitization of public services.”

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Spokesperson said, “We are committed to enhancing convenience for our citizens. By integrating Paytm’s seamless payment solutions, including options to pay property taxes through credit cards, debit cards, and QR codes, we’re making the process more efficient and accessible. This initiative reflects our ongoing efforts to embrace digital transformation and provide a hassle-free experience for our residents."

