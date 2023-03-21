Paytm's 'Cancel Protect' offers 100% refund on train tickets cancellation

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, India's leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today announced that it has empowered Paytm Super App users to avail Free Cancellation on train ticket bookings with 'Cancel Protect'.



With the 'Cancel Protect' cover, users can claim a 100% refund on train ticket bookings that are cancelled through Paytm at least 6 hours before the scheduled departure time or before the chart is prepared, whichever is earlier. The fare amount will be credited instantly to the user's account as soon as they cancel the ticket. The company also offers convenient and hassle-free cancellation with 100% instant refunds for unconfirmed tickets.

'Cancel Protect' enables travellers to cancel both regular and Tatkal train tickets anywhere, anytime, with no questions asked. The company offers a 100% refund for confirmed Tatkal tickets through 'Cancel Protect', whereas the cancellation fee is the full fare amount for cancelling the ticket. Cancel Protect ensures seamless ticket cancellation for the users and safeguards them against cancellation charges. With Paytm, users can enjoy zero payment charges on train tickets booked through Paytm UPI.

Paytm Spokesperson said, "As an IRCTC-authorized partner, we provide the most convenient train ticketing experience with our diverse range of features. 'Cancel Protect' provides our customers with the flexibility to cancel their train tickets and receive a full refund instantly without any delay or hassle. It does not require any reasons for cancellation and ensures that users don't have to wait days or weeks to get their money back. Our focus on constant innovation and improvement allows us to deliver stress-free and trouble-free train ticketing services to our customers."

With Paytm, users can book Tatkal tickets, check the live train running status and track the platform number and check the PNR of all tickets booked on Paytm or other platforms. For hassle-free travel, the app also has a PNR confirmation prediction feature through which users get approximate of whether their tickets will get confirmed. It also offers guaranteed seat assistance that provides the best alternative routes in times of unavailability. Through the Paytm app, users can search for nearby stations and check the PNR of all train tickets booked from the Paytm app or elsewhere. It also enables users to check the train delay history so that the users can save time.

The company drives flexibility of payments and a secure ticket booking experience with Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, netbanking, debit cards and credit cards. Additionally, Paytm has zero payment charges on UPI payments and allows users the option of paying later with Paytm Postpaid.