Top
Trending :
Home  > Tech > Tech News

PhonePe ATM allows cash withdrawal from your neighbourhood shop

PhonePe ATM allows cash withdrawal from your neighbourhood shop
Highlights

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Thursday launched a unique feature called 'PhonePe ATM' on its platform that will help users in need of cash can...

Bengaluru: Digital payments platform PhonePe on Thursday launched a unique feature called 'PhonePe ATM' on its platform that will help users in need of cash can get instant money from merchants offering this facility.

A customer in need of cash can simply open the PhonePe app, go to the 'Stores' tab and click on the 'PhonePe ATM' icon to locate nearby shops offering this facility.

Currently, a user can avail Rs 1,000 a day from the merchant via this pilot feature, launched in the Delhi-NCR region to begin with.

Go to the shop, click on the 'Withdraw' button and transfer the required amount to the merchant via the PhonePe app. Once the amount is transferred, the merchant will give the customer the cash equal to the amount transferred, the company said in a statement.

"The PhonePe ATM allows customers to withdraw cash without any hassle through our trusted merchant partners. It also helps merchants avoid the hassle of storing cash and making multiple trips to the bank branch to deposit their extra cash," said Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business Development, PhonePe.

There will not be any charge for customers or merchants for availing this service. The withdrawal limit for customers will be the same as the limit set by their respective banks.

The move will enable neighbourhood stores to act as ATMs for the customers who cannot locate bank ATMs or reach an ATM out of cash.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
TSIC, TITA launch village innovation challenge23 Jan 2020 1:24 PM GMT

TSIC, TITA launch village innovation challenge

All set for Karimnagar Municipal Corporations elections today
All set for Karimnagar Municipal Corporations elections today
Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters
Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters
Italian Fashion label Valentino adds a twist to Vibrant colors to classic gowns for Paris Show
Italian Fashion label Valentino adds a twist to Vibrant colors to...
Tom Hanks Says "The love for Oscars never gets old!"
Tom Hanks Says 'The love for Oscars never gets old!'

More From Entertainment

More >>
Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters23 Jan 2020 1:10 PM GMT

Five reasons to watch Disco Raja in theaters

Tom Hanks Says "The love for Oscars never gets old!"
Tom Hanks Says 'The love for Oscars never gets old!'
Naga Shourya
Naga Shourya's 'Ashwathama' Trailer Is Out
Truth about Kichcha Sudeep Role in Rajamouli Movie
Truth about Kichcha Sudeep Role in Rajamouli Movie
Yash Surprise For Fans, It
Yash Surprise For Fans, It's Not KGF Chapter 2


Top