Pixel 10 Prices Leak Ahead of Google’s Big Launch

Google is gearing up for its much-anticipated Made by Google 2025 event, scheduled to begin today at 10:30 PM IST. The spotlight is firmly on the upcoming Pixel 10 series, which promises one of the biggest upgrades to Google’s smartphone lineup in years. While the company has kept most details under wraps, a series of last-minute leaks has given fans a strong preview of what’s to come—including pricing, design, and camera improvements.

Pixel 10 series pricing leaks

Tipster @evleaks has revealed the expected U.S. pricing for all four models—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Pixel 10: $799 (around Rs 66,317) for 128GB, $899 (Rs 74,617) for 256GB

Pixel 10 Pro: $999 (Rs 82,917) for 128GB, scaling up to $1,449 (Rs 1,20,267) for 1TB

Pixel 10 Pro XL: $1,199 (Rs 99,517) for 256GB, topping at $1,549 (Rs 1,28,567) for 1TB

In India, prices are likely to be higher due to import duties. Early reports suggest the Pixel 10 (128GB) could debut at Rs 74,999, while the Pixel 10 Pro may start at Rs 1,09,999. The Pro XL is expected to be priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the 256GB variant. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold pricing has not yet surfaced, but it is expected to cross the premium flagship threshold.

Major upgrades and new features

For the first time, Google’s entry-level Pixel will adopt a triple-camera setup. Leaked charts suggest a 48MP wide-angle, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Higher-end models such as the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will boast 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto sensors, cementing their position as photography-focused flagships.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, meanwhile, is expected to showcase major hardware gains. Rumors point to a 6.4-inch external display (slightly larger than its predecessor), 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 10x optical zoom on its camera system—double the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s 5x capability. Faster UFS 4.0 storage and 15W Qi2 wireless charging are also tipped.

Fresh design and accessories

Colour options are also part of the leaks. The Pixel 10 will reportedly be available in obsidian (black), indigo (blueish purple), frost (light blue), and lemonade (yellow). Meanwhile, the Pro models will get their own palette: obsidian, porcelain, moonstone, and jade.

Perhaps the most exciting development is support for Qi2 wireless charging with magnetic alignment, similar to Apple’s MagSafe. Tipster Evan Blass even shared an image of a Pixel 10 attached magnetically to a circular charger. If accurate, this will make the Pixel 10 one of the first Android phones to fully adopt the Qi2 standard. According to reports, Google might brand the feature as PixelSnap, offering magnetic accessories like wallets and mounts designed specifically for the Pixel ecosystem.

Under the hood

Powering the lineup will be Google’s latest Tensor G5 processor, rumored to be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process. This could deliver a significant boost in performance and battery efficiency compared to last year’s Tensor G4.

With pricing, features, and accessories already creating buzz, all eyes are now on tonight’s Made by Google event to see how many of these leaks hold true.



