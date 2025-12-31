Vaikuntha Ekadasi observed with religious fervour

Kadiri: On the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad visited the renowned Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Kadiri on Tuesday morning and participated in special religious rituals.

The Collector was accorded a traditional welcome by temple priests at the entrance amid Vedic chants. He took part in special pujas, deeparadhana and archana performed as per temple customs, offered naivedyam to the presiding deity and sought divine blessings.

During the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan, the Collector prayed for the welfare, peace, prosperity and development of the district. The temple atmosphere was marked by devotional fervour with a large gathering of devotees.

The temple witnessed Mukoti Ekadasi celebrations on a grand scale, drawing devotees from across the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Karnataka.

Devotees queued up from the early hours of the day to have a glimpse of the deity. Temple authorities facilitated Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for devotees from 3.30 a.m. through the northern gateway, following special rituals.

Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, along with his family, participated in the festivities and offered prayers.

Under his supervision, the temple was adorned with special floral decorations, and elaborate arrangements were made to ensure smooth darshan for devotees.

The MLA extended Vaikuntha Ekadasi greetings and said meticulous planning ensured a hassle-free spiritual experience for devotees.

Many devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and the serene spiritual ambience.

Kadiri RDO VVS Sharma, temple officials, revenue staff and a large number of devotees were present during the celebrations.