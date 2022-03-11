Do what you love and love what you make is a common topic in the creative economy. It fuels the mission of creators all around the world who are looking for new methods to monetise their media material by doing what they love.

More than 50 million content producers, curators, social media influencers, bloggers, and videographers make up the creative economy, which uses software and finance solutions to help people expand and monetize their companies.

The creator economy is built around highly driven, creative, and competent individuals who use digital platforms to build their own enterprises, brands, and communities, in a society that now craves quick access to skills, experiences, and groups with which to participate. Throughout the years, social media has been an important aspect of marketing; however, during the Covid-19 pandemic, this luxury became critical to our economy's existence.

Businesses were compelled to shift to online platforms and devise ways to promote their products virtually because everyone was cooped up in their houses. For many people, social media has surpassed television as their primary source of entertainment.

Here are platforms that resulted in a burst of content creation and digital acceleration:

Unlu





It's a one-stop shop aimed at upskilling 100 million Indian content creators so they can collaborate to create high-value, monetizable content. The platform, which operates in the entertainment industry, allows India's future generation of creators to study from the best celebrity instructors, interact with other producers, and produce monetizable content at scale. It encourages users to not only take on-demand classes from celebrities, but also to develop creative talents, create a job, and understand how to monetize their work.



Frontrow





Students may learn from pre-recorded sessions with their favourite celebrities thanks to Frontrow. Frontrow assists students in learning the subtleties of their chosen professions, ranging from vocal music to music composition, sports to filmmaking. It has a large number of free online courses that are ideal for people wishing to start a new interest.



MasterClass





When MasterClass first began in 2015, it provided three courses: acting with Dustin Hoffman, writing with James Patterson, and tennis with Serena Williams. There are now a hundred and thirty of them, ranging from business to wellness. The classes are jam-packed with expert advice and are frequently entertaining.



CelebritySchool





CelebritySchool provides useful online courses taught by Indian celebrities. Superstars that are passionate about their art and wish to share their knowledge are among the trainers. CelebritySchool films the classes with the trainers in order for them to teach their exact methodologies, exercises, practical advice, and secrets.

