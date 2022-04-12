PLAY launches PLAYGO MUZE, PLAYGO BUDSLITE and PLAYGO FLAUNT

PLAY, India's leading brand for smart, durable and best-in-class wireless products, is all set to get the party started with three new-age innovations:



● PLAYGO MUZE (Premium Karaoke Wireless Speaker), ● PLAYGO BUDSLITE (Revolutionary Wireless Earbuds) and ● PLAYGO FLAUNT (Stylish Wireless Neckband). These high-octane and "Made in India" products, deliver a truly captivating, immersive music experience and promise to set the party rolling for the audiophile Indian consumers. Available at popular e-commerce platforms and PLAY's official website ( www.theworldofplay.com ), consumers can buy these new-launch devices at a price of INR 2499, INR 1,399 and INR 1,199, respectively. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Hamish Patel – Chief Product Officer, PLAY said, "We are delighted to announce our latest batch of absolute party cracker innovations that are yet another "Made in India" products. The trio of PLAYGO MUZE, PLAYGO BUDSLITE and PLAYGO FLAUNT are designed and manufactured in line with the demand and aspirations of our discerning consumers. These products are a few more addition to our best-in-class product portfolio, which boasts of impeccable design, quality, and comfort, leading to a heart-throbbing and immersive audio experience. With the launch of these affordable and new age products, we aim to further enhance our product offering for our Indian customers." Here's a brief of the newly launched PLAY products: PLAGO MUZE| INR 2499





Available in Military Green colour, PLAYGO MUZE is a powerful 20W, premium, Karaoke, wireless Speaker. Courtesy the 20W, proprietary EBEL (Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud) sound signature, the device is pleasantly powerful yet extremely stylish & portable too. An exciting choice for party lovers who like to have an enthralling party-music experience, PLAYGO MUZE carries an inbuilt rechargeable battery of 2400 mAh which offers a PLAYtime of whopping seven long hours on a single charge itself.

The device comes with a smart LED display and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and can also be used in the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode, ensuring listeners can make the most of their party night by using two (2) PLAYGO MUZE together simultaneously. It also comes with an external wired microphone (in-box) which, once plugged, offers a delightful sing-along/Karaoke experience. Further, MUZE can also support (offline) music content through the USB (pen drives) & Micro-SD card. Reserving best for the last, MUZE comes with a built-in FM radio too. Undoubtedly, it is an affordable device that fuels the inner party animal in you with its heart throbbing audio performance. PLAGO BUDSLITE| INR 1399





Available in the gorgeous Marsela Red, the unique deliverable for PLAYGO BUDSLITE is the sheer TWS performance. These uniquely styled and designed EarPods have an ingenious in-ear design that is embedded with an EAR-HOOK, making it easier to wear even while doing aggressive workouts of (even) Zumba. The device is also IPX4 waterproof which protects it from sweat, drizzle or splashing water.

Integrated with Bluetooth 5.1, PLAYGO BUDSLITE comes with an in-built microphone for high-definition sound quality and crystal-clear voice communication. It also has sensitive touch controls that allow the user to easily switch calls, change music tracks, volume adjustments etc. Furthermore, listeners can also play music or make calls by giving simple voice commands using virtual assistants like Alexa™, Siri™ and Google. The PLAYGO BUDSLITE is also integrated with the proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers. This ensures users get a powerful sound performance catering to high treble as well as deep bass. Additionally, the PLAYGO BUDSLITE has a playtime of up to 24 hours with a charging case and up to six long hours on a single charge of buds. It is important to note that the device supports Type-C connector-based speed charging. PLAYGO FLAUNT| INR 1199





Available in Galaxy Black and Blush Green colour, PLAYGO FLAUNT is a high-octane and panache device that is designed lightweight purposefully to elevate convenience and comfort. Sporting a futuristic design and style, the device comes with a magnetic attach in around-the-neck mode & in-ear metal buds with stylish ear-fin hooks as well. It is also designed on the back of a powerful 10mm EBEL drivers for an enhanced music experience. The device provides approximately 14 hours of continuous, high-quality music experience. In line with the best industry practices and designed for speed charge, the device goes from zero to full charge in mere 100 minutes.